Short Interest in Oliveda International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLVI) Declines By 46.9%

Oliveda International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLVI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 46.9% from the January 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Oliveda International Stock Down 0.6 %

OLVI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,789. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.34. Oliveda International has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $15.29.

About Oliveda International

