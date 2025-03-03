Short Interest in Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) Grows By 43.1%

Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 43.1% from the January 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Neoen Stock Performance
Shares of NOSPF stock remained flat at $42.00 on Monday. Neoen has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.62.
Neoen Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Neoen
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Bearish Investors Can Seek Refuge in Recession-Resistant ETFs
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
Receive News & Ratings for Neoen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.