Short Interest in Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) Grows By 43.1%

Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 43.1% from the January 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of NOSPF stock remained flat at $42.00 on Monday. Neoen has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.62.

Neoen SA, an independent renewable energy production company, engages in the development and operation of renewable energy power plants. The company operates through Solar Power, Wind Power, Storage, Farm-Down, Development and Investments, and Eliminations segments. It operates in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Ecuador, the United States, Finland, France, Ireland, Italy, Jamaica, Mexico, Mozambique, Portugal, El Salvador, Sweden, and Zambia.

