Short Interest in Nanosonics Limited (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) Expands By 141.5%

Nanosonics Limited (OTCMKTS:NNCSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 485,500 shares, a growth of 141.5% from the January 31st total of 201,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,618.3 days.

Nanosonics Price Performance

NNCSF opened at $2.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.11. Nanosonics has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $2.64.

Get Nanosonics alerts:

Nanosonics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Nanosonics Limited operates as an infection prevention company globally. The company manufactures and distributes the trophon ultrasound probe disinfector, and its related consumables and accessories; and research, develops, and commercialize of infection control and decontamination products and related technologies.

Receive News & Ratings for Nanosonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanosonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.