Short Interest in Nanosonics Limited (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) Expands By 141.5%

Nanosonics Limited (OTCMKTS:NNCSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 485,500 shares, a growth of 141.5% from the January 31st total of 201,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,618.3 days.
Nanosonics Price Performance
NNCSF opened at $2.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.11. Nanosonics has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $2.64.
Nanosonics Company Profile
