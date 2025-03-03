Short Interest in MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Declines By 52.1%

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a drop of 52.1% from the January 31st total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
MTN Group Price Performance
MTNOY traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $6.35. The company had a trading volume of 17,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,847. MTN Group has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $6.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.20.
About MTN Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MTN Group
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Chaos and Cash: Finding Opportunity in Volatility
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
Receive News & Ratings for MTN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.