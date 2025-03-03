Short Interest in MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Declines By 52.1%

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a drop of 52.1% from the January 31st total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

MTN Group Price Performance

MTNOY traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $6.35. The company had a trading volume of 17,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,847. MTN Group has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $6.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.20.

About MTN Group

MTN Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile telecommunications services in South Africa, Nigeria, East Africa, West and Central Africa, and the Middle East and North Africa. The company offers data, voice and SMS, digital and fintech, interconnect, and roaming services, as well as sells mobile devices.

