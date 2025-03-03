Short Interest in Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) Rises By 44.5%

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (OTCMKTS:MPVDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,400 shares, an increase of 44.5% from the January 31st total of 87,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Mountain Province Diamonds Stock Up 2.4 %
Mountain Province Diamonds stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,279. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.09. Mountain Province Diamonds has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.06.
About Mountain Province Diamonds
