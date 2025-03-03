Short Interest in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Drops By 28.5%

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the January 31st total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 728,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MHK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research raised Mohawk Industries from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.92.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 9,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total value of $1,187,947.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 19,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,347 over the last ninety days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth $36,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

Shares of MHK stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $118.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,139. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $104.88 and a fifty-two week high of $164.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 4.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mohawk Industries

(Get Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Featured Stories

