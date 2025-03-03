Short Interest in Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF) Decreases By 60.3%

Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a drop of 60.3% from the January 31st total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Lowell Farms Trading Up 5.4 %
Shares of LOWLF stock traded up C$0.00 on Friday, reaching C$0.01. 38,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,943. Lowell Farms has a one year low of C$0.01 and a one year high of C$0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02.
About Lowell Farms
