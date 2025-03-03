Short Interest in Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF) Decreases By 60.3%

Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a drop of 60.3% from the January 31st total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Lowell Farms Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of LOWLF stock traded up C$0.00 on Friday, reaching C$0.01. 38,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,943. Lowell Farms has a one year low of C$0.01 and a one year high of C$0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02.

About Lowell Farms

Lowell Farms Inc engages in the cultivation, extraction, processing, manufacturing, branding, packaging, and wholesale distribution of cannabis products to retail dispensaries in California. The company provides flowers, vape pens, oils, extracts, chocolate edibles, mints, gummies, topicals, tinctures, and pre-rolls under the House Weed, Moon, Original Pot Company, Cypress Cannabis, Humble Flower, Flavor Extracts, and Kaizen.

