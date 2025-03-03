Short Interest in Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Increases By 79.0%

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a growth of 79.0% from the January 31st total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Kyocera Stock Performance

Shares of KYOCY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,635. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.82. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.86, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.28. Kyocera has a 52-week low of $9.21 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.24). Kyocera had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 0.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kyocera will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kyocera Company Profile

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Core Components Business, Electronic Components Business, and Solutions Business segments. The Core Components Business segment offers components, such as fine ceramic components for semiconductor processing equipment, automotive camera modules, and ceramic packages, as well as organic packages and boards to protect electronic components and ICs to industrial machinery, automotive-related, and the information and communication-related markets; optical components, and jewelry and applied ceramic related products; and medical devices comprising prosthetic joints and dental implants.

