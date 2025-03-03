Short Interest in Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Drops By 52.9%

Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the January 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Kardex Stock Performance

Shares of KRDXF remained flat at $315.56 during midday trading on Monday. Kardex has a 52-week low of $239.22 and a 52-week high of $339.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $315.23 and a 200-day moving average of $315.67.

Get Kardex alerts:

About Kardex

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Kardex Holding AG provides intralogistics solutions; and supplies automated storage solutions and materials handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog. The Kardex Remstar segment develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems. The Kardex Mlog segment offers integrated material handling systems and automated high bay warehouses.

Receive News & Ratings for Kardex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kardex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.