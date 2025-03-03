Short Interest in ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Declines By 56.4%

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 56.4% from the January 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ITOCHU Stock Down 0.7 %

ITOCY stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,280. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. ITOCHU has a twelve month low of $79.12 and a twelve month high of $116.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.74.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ITOCHU had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ITOCHU

About ITOCHU

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ITOCHU stock. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ITOCHU Co. ( OTCMKTS:ITOCY Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000. 0.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company’s Textile segment produces and sells raw materials, threads, and textiles; and garments, home furnishings, and industrial materials, as well as trades in industrial textile and lifestyle products. Its Machinery segment engages in the plants, bridges, railways, and other infrastructure; power generation, transmission, transformation, and sale; water, environment and waste-related; ship trading; renewable and alternative energy; and waste recycling businesses.

