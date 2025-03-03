Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Declines By 54.4%

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,100 shares, a decline of 54.4% from the January 31st total of 147,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 955,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCP traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.68. 551,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,318. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.37 and a 12-month high of $20.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.65.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0699 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 220,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 48,587 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.7% in the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 52,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 782,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,153,000 after purchasing an additional 25,497 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 44,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 12,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

