Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Declines By 54.4%

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,100 shares, a decline of 54.4% from the January 31st total of 147,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 955,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
BSCP traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.68. 551,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,318. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.37 and a 12-month high of $20.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.65.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0699 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
