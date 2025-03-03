Short Interest in Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Grows By 101.9%

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,812,400 shares, an increase of 101.9% from the January 31st total of 897,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 172.6 days.
Haier Smart Home Stock Performance
HRSHF traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.50. 16,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,864. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average is $3.40. Haier Smart Home has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $4.50.
About Haier Smart Home
