Short Interest in Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Grows By 101.9%

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,812,400 shares, an increase of 101.9% from the January 31st total of 897,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 172.6 days.

Haier Smart Home Stock Performance

HRSHF traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.50. 16,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,864. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average is $3.40. Haier Smart Home has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $4.50.

About Haier Smart Home

Haier Smart Home Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, production, and sale of smart home appliances in Asia, Europe, the United States, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: China Smart Home Business, Overseas Home Appliance and Smart Home Business, and Other Business.

