Short Interest in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP) Rises By 51.4%

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 51.4% from the January 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

EFSCP traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.43. 5,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,056. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.24. Enterprise Financial Services has a one year low of $16.23 and a one year high of $22.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

