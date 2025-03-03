Short Interest in Elmer Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELMA) Expands By 100.0%

Elmer Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Elmer Bancorp Stock Performance

ELMA remained flat at $22.50 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.75. Elmer Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $23.45.

Get Elmer Bancorp alerts:

Elmer Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Elmer Bancorp’s payout ratio is 75.20%.

About Elmer Bancorp

Elmer Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First National Bank of Elmer that provides various business and personal banking products and services. It provides checking, money market, savings, NOW, Christmas club, and individual retirement accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers business loans comprising owner occupied real estate, investment real estate, agricultural, business expansion, vehicle, term, construction, and construction to permanent loans, as well as business lines of credit and letters of credit; and small business administration loans, term loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, residential mortgages, consumer loans, and commercial mortgages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elmer Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elmer Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.