Short Interest in E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Drops By 29.4%

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,700 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the January 31st total of 129,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 408,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

E.On Trading Down 0.2 %

E.On stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.83. 264,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,916. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. E.On has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $15.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised E.On from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

