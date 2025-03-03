Short Interest in CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY) Expands By 71.4%

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of CEVMY opened at $26.82 on Monday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $27.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average of $22.76.

About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Finland, Spain, Brazil, Denmark, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment.

