Short Interest in Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD) Declines By 51.1%

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,900 shares, a drop of 51.1% from the January 31st total of 175,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 15.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Color Star Technology Stock Performance

ADD stock opened at $1.14 on Monday. Color Star Technology has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $185.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Color Star Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Color Star Technology stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 3.45% of Color Star Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Color Star Technology Company Profile

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc.

