Short Interest in CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP) Drops By 57.5%

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 57.5% from the January 31st total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CareCloud Price Performance

CCLDP stock opened at $19.71 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.43. CareCloud has a 52-week low of $5.21 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

Get CareCloud alerts:

CareCloud Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2292 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company’s portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.