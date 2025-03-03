Short Interest in Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG) Rises By 60.2%

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 756,800 shares, an increase of 60.2% from the January 31st total of 472,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 809,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 12.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Bullfrog AI stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.89. The stock had a trading volume of 679,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,110. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average is $2.47. Bullfrog AI has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFRG. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bullfrog AI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bullfrog AI in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bullfrog AI by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 11,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an analytical AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

