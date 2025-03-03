Short Interest in BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY) Expands By 42.1%

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 42.1% from the January 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BANDAI NAMCO Trading Down 0.6 %

NCBDY traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$16.82. The stock had a trading volume of 19,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,337. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.78. BANDAI NAMCO has a 1-year low of C$8.83 and a 1-year high of C$17.69.

BANDAI NAMCO Company Profile

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc develops entertainment-related products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Digital Business, Toys and Hobby Business, IP Production Business, and Amusement Business. It offers toys, capsule and candy toys, cards, confectionery products, food, apparel, sundries, plastic models, figures, consumer electronics, stationery and visual products, pachinko and pachislot machines, medical and electronic-related equipment, playground equipment, bicycles, furniture, robot toys, prizes, and other products; and contract services for inspecting and testing.

