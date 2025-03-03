Short Interest in BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY) Expands By 42.1%

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 42.1% from the January 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
BANDAI NAMCO Trading Down 0.6 %
NCBDY traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$16.82. The stock had a trading volume of 19,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,337. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.78. BANDAI NAMCO has a 1-year low of C$8.83 and a 1-year high of C$17.69.
BANDAI NAMCO Company Profile
