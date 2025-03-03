Short Interest in Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGY) Increases By 100.0%

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Banco Comercial Português Stock Performance

BPCGY opened at $5.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.92. Banco Comercial Português has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $5.21.

About Banco Comercial Português

Banco Comercial Português, SA, a private sector bank, engages in the provision of various banking and financial products and services in Portugal and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate & Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments.

