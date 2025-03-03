Short Interest in Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGY) Increases By 100.0%

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Banco Comercial Português Stock Performance
BPCGY opened at $5.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.92. Banco Comercial Português has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $5.21.
About Banco Comercial Português
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Banco Comercial Português
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Chaos and Cash: Finding Opportunity in Volatility
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Comercial Português Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Comercial Português and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.