Short Interest in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Drops By 42.1%

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the January 31st total of 79,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERC. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 672.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ERC remained flat at $9.27 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 110,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,621. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $9.58.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0727 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

