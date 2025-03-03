Shine Justice Ltd Announces Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:SHJ)

Shine Justice Ltd (ASX:SHJ – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 3rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, April 6th.

Shine Justice Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.29 million, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.32.

Get Shine Justice alerts:

About Shine Justice

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Shine Justice Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides damages-based plaintiff litigation legal and insurance recovery consulting services in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Personal Injury and New Practice Areas. The Personal Injury segment provides services related to public liability, workers' compensation, abuse law, and motor vehicle accidents.

Receive News & Ratings for Shine Justice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shine Justice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.