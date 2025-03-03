Sherman Asset Management Inc. Invests $36,000 in The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB)

Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CPB. BNP Paribas raised shares of Campbell Soup to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.17.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

NASDAQ CPB opened at $40.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.58. The Campbell Soup Company has a 1 year low of $36.92 and a 1 year high of $52.81.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 23.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Campbell Soup Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 85.25%.

Insider Activity at Campbell Soup

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $83,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,486.90. This represents a 10.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 20.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

