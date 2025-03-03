Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC Sells 144 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,137,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,340,000 after acquiring an additional 217,762 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,149,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,007,000 after acquiring an additional 870,858 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,820,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,064,000 after buying an additional 103,828 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,534,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,772,000 after buying an additional 660,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $84,726,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH opened at $104.53 on Monday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.95 and a twelve month high of $111.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.87.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

