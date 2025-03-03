Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC Has $210,000 Stock Holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LifePlan Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC now owns 45,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 10,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 18,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of GNMA stock opened at $44.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.05 and a 200-day moving average of $43.72. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a one year low of $41.91 and a one year high of $45.69.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1566 per share. This is a boost from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

