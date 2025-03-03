SGD Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGDH) Short Interest Down 35.9% in February

SGD Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGDH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 35.9% from the January 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SGD Stock Performance
Shares of SGDH opened at $0.00 on Monday. SGD has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.
SGD Company Profile
