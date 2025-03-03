SGD Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGDH) Short Interest Down 35.9% in February

SGD Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGDH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 35.9% from the January 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SGD Stock Performance

Shares of SGDH opened at $0.00 on Monday. SGD has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

SGD Company Profile

SGD Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiary, Eco Paper, Inc, develops, markets, and sells paper and paper products from natural fibers. Its products include journals, paper reams, cover stock, art and sketch pads, envelopes, stationery and gifts, office and school products, and notebooks, as well as paper type products.

