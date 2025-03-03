Severfield (LON:SFR) Stock Price Down 45.7% – Should You Sell?

Severfield plc (LON:SFR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 45.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 25.20 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 25.90 ($0.33). Approximately 10,882,092 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,721% from the average daily volume of 597,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.70 ($0.60).

Severfield Trading Down 45.7 %

The firm has a market cap of £75.63 million, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 49.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 66.85.

Severfield Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. Severfield’s dividend payout ratio is 76.20%.

About Severfield

Operating on an international scale, Severfield is widely recognised for its iconic structures, engineering excellence and unparalleled customer service.

We have the design, experience and engineering skills to serve a diverse range of market sectors, from education and hospitals to bridges and commercial offices.

We approach every project, from the highly technical to basic structural work, with the same level of safety, professionalism, commitment, care and customer service.

Our people make Severfield the success story it is today.

