Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 100.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,227,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,118,522 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up 6.8% of Lincoln National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lincoln National Corp owned about 3.90% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $212,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 38,301,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,317,000 after buying an additional 20,565,226 shares during the last quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,235,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803,683 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,972,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,886 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,872,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 5,570,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865,603 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $26.71 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $25.46 and a 52 week high of $26.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.31.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

