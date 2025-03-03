Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Acquired by Cape Investment Advisory Inc.

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 104.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after buying an additional 14,036 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 782,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,836,000 after buying an additional 327,916 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 346,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,996,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 185.4% during the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $24.32 on Monday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $24.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.25.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

