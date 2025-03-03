Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Short Interest Up 40.8% in February

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,200 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the January 31st total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Schibsted ASA Price Performance
SBSNF remained flat at $32.50 during midday trading on Monday. Schibsted ASA has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.50.
About Schibsted ASA
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Schibsted ASA
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 4 Blockchain Stocks That Aren’t Coinbase
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are Gaining Steam After NVIDIA’s Report
Receive News & Ratings for Schibsted ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schibsted ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.