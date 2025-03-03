Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Voyager Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VACH)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VACH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 707,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,095,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned 2.24% of Voyager Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VACH. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Voyager Acquisition by 5,370.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 960,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,631,000 after acquiring an additional 942,633 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,003,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $301,000.

Voyager Acquisition Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VACH opened at $10.16 on Monday. Voyager Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09.

About Voyager Acquisition

Voyager Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Voyager Acquisition Corp. is based in BROOKLYN, N.Y.

