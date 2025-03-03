Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,737 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,737 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,974,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,721,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783,802 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,949,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,372,461,000 after buying an additional 2,931,209 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $349,241,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 799.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,899,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,886 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $229,098,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM opened at $180.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $125.78 and a one year high of $226.40. The company has a market cap of $934.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. Research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.6855 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.11%.

Several analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

