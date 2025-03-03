Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 267 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the third quarter worth about $27,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $415.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $2,133,803.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,474,323. This trade represents a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Miguel Milano sold 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total transaction of $141,050.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,936.08. The trade was a 7.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,102,572 shares of company stock worth $381,283,706 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $297.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $284.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.00 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.03). Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.16%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

