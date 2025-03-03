Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 171 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,719 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 935 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,202 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,340 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LPX opened at $99.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $71.39 and a 1-year high of $122.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.48 and a 200 day moving average of $106.74.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.75 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.31%. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LPX. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $283,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,225.50. The trade was a 11.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

