Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,646 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,513,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,035 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,243,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,597,337,000 after acquiring an additional 441,924 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,086,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,909,350,000 after acquiring an additional 290,784 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 19,472,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,195,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,859,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,432,538,000 after buying an additional 2,238,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,834,266.92. The trade was a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ AMD opened at $99.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $161.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.65. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $98.69 and a one year high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.83.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

