Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 27,092 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 85.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,092 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DAR. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 42.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Darling Ingredients Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $36.06 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $48.39. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.21.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 6.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.