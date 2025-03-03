Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in IB Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IBAC)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in IB Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IBAC – Free Report) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,667 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.22% of IB Acquisition worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBAC. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in IB Acquisition by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 92,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 34,812 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IB Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,084,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IB Acquisition by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 15,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of IB Acquisition by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period.

Get IB Acquisition alerts:

IB Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBAC opened at $10.25 on Monday. IB Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.10.

IB Acquisition Profile

IB Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. IB Acquisition Corp. is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IB Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IB Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IB Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.