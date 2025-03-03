Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $27.05 Million Stock Holdings in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,504,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,657 shares during the quarter. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II accounts for 2.1% of Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 6.57% of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II worth $27,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NETD. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 9,557 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,130,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 489,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,599,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II by 260.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II alerts:

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of NETD stock opened at $10.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.75. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $11.10.

About Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify solutions, opportunities, companies, or technologies that focus on advancing the energy transition that facilitate, improve, or complement the reduction of carbon or greenhouse gas emissions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.