SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Takes Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 16,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. BNP Paribas dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.47.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $153.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $141.51 and a one year high of $183.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.44.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.99%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

