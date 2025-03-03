SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Takes $1.65 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $534.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $164.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $513.75 and a 200-day moving average of $510.95. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.69 and a 52-week high of $545.39.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 31.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $590.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPGI

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.