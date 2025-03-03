SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Takes $1.41 Million Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1,514.7% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,799,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $194,938,000 after buying an additional 4,502,115 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Enbridge by 27.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,278,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $498,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668,692 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 12.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,163,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $737,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,758 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Enbridge by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,143,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $168,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,838,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENB. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Enbridge Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $42.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.01. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.85 and a 1 year high of $45.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 10.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.81%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

