SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 57,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 29,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 12,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHY opened at $23.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.70 and a beta of 0.46. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.82 and a 1 year high of $24.07.

About SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

