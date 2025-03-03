SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $24,535,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 5,229.3% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 143,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,500,000 after acquiring an additional 140,510 shares in the last quarter. Ridgepath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,787,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,032,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the third quarter worth approximately $2,569,000.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QLD stock opened at $105.29 on Monday. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $75.28 and a fifty-two week high of $120.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.96. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 2.23.

About ProShares Ultra QQQ

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

