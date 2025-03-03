SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New $2.43 Million Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In related news, COO Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total transaction of $638,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,351,461.85. The trade was a 6.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,711 shares in the company, valued at $13,807,097.50. This trade represents a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,255 shares of company stock worth $4,330,980 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $91.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.59. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $127.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -14.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Melius assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Melius Research raised Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.60.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

