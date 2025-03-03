SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New $1.83 Million Investment in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 92,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in SoundHound AI by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 2,542.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

SoundHound AI Price Performance

SOUN stock opened at $10.84 on Monday. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $24.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 2.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $34.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 163.58% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. On average, analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SoundHound AI news, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 277,813 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $5,903,526.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,473,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,308,092.50. This trade represents a 15.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $409,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,117 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,154.99. This trade represents a 15.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,628,851 shares of company stock worth $44,084,637. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on SoundHound AI from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, January 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of SoundHound AI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SoundHound AI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI Profile

(Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.