SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New $1.71 Million Investment in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Affirm by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Affirm by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Affirm by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Affirm by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Affirm from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Affirm from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Affirm from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Affirm from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $180,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,858.85. The trade was a 5.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,986,000. This trade represents a 3.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 555,670 shares of company stock worth $38,385,393 over the last three months. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Affirm Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $64.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.43. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of -98.69 and a beta of 3.66. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 11.26 and a quick ratio of 11.26.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.44. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

