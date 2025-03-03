SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Invests $1.74 Million in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 167,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in shares of NU by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NU in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of NU by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get NU alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of NU from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NU from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NU from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded NU from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.47.

NU Price Performance

NU opened at $10.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.21. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $16.15. The firm has a market cap of $51.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. NU had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About NU

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.