SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Invests $1.32 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,220,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,144.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,150,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,026,000 after buying an additional 1,129,041 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,240,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,407,000 after purchasing an additional 888,764 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 471.5% in the 3rd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 915,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,591,000 after purchasing an additional 755,574 shares during the period. Finally, Greenfield FTC Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenfield FTC Inc. now owns 893,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,577,000 after purchasing an additional 603,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $81.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.74. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $73.91 and a 12-month high of $84.56. The company has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

