Sandoz Group AG (OTCMKTS:SDZNY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sandoz Group AG (OTCMKTS:SDZNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 366,500 shares, a drop of 52.6% from the January 31st total of 773,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SDZNY. UBS Group cut shares of Sandoz Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered Sandoz Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

Sandoz Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Sandoz Group Company Profile

Sandoz Group stock opened at $43.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.95. Sandoz Group has a 12-month low of $27.79 and a 12-month high of $49.81.

Sandoz Group AG develops, manufactures, and markets generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars worldwide. The company covers therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, central nervous system, oncology, infectious diseases, pain and respiratory, diabetes, immunology, endocrinology, hematology, and ophthalmology, as well as bone disease.

